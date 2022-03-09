BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 24,062 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

