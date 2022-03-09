BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,723 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.17. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.52%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

