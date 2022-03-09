BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in NMI in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMIH opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.56.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.