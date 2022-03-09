BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 18,318 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

