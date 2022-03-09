BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($75.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.47 ($75.51).

BNP opened at €46.77 ($50.83) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($75.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.18.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

