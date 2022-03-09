Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 310,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,744,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

