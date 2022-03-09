Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

