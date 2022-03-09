Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

BRAG stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Separately, lowered their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

