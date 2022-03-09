Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
BRAG stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.
Separately, lowered their price target on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.
