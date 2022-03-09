BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $15.96 on Monday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.
Get Rating)
Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.