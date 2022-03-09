BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $15.96 on Monday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

About BRC (Get Rating)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

