BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BRCC stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

