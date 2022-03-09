Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 123,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

