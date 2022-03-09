Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

