Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

