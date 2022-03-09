Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

