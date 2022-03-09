Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

