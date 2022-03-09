Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to report sales of $793.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $803.00 million. Crane posted sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

