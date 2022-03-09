Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) to announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,163. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

