Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 258.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

