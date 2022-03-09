Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $547.82

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $517.37 and its 200 day moving average is $502.10. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $312.71 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

