Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $66.29

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

