Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $18.13

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

