Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $239.09

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 328.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $183.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.