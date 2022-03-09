Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $29.86

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

IHRT stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iHeartMedia by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

