Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $57.64

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.