Brokerages Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $49.33

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 963,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

