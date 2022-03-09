Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

