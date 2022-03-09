Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BVH opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $573.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.