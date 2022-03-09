BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

BRP stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

