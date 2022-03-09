Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Trading 33.3% Higher

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 442,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 92,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Get Buffalo Coal alerts:

About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.