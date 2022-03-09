Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Trading 33.3% Higher

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Rating) shares rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 442,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 92,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF)
Further Reading
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.