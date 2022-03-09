Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $20.57. Bumble shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 164,458 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bumble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

