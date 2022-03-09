Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

