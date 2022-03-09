Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $788,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,761,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,348 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 124,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

