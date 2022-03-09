Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNE. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.29 ($2.82).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.56) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £966.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 202.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.