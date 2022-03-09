Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CHI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

