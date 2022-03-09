California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

