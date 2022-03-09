California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,727,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

