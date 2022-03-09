California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

