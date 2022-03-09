California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.13.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.