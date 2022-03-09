California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

