California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 417 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ebix by 110,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

