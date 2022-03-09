California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,993 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

