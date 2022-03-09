Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 52,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

