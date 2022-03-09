Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aflac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

