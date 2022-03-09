Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

