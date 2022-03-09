Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 34,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

