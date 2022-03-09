Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 34,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.