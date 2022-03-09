Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

