Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.28 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.30. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CPT opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $180.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock valued at $30,193,113. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

