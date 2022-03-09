Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

