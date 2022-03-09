Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.24.
Get Rating)
Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.