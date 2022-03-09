Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

